Wall Street Zen Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.6%

EXEL stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 151.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

