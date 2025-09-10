Wall Street Zen Downgrades Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.