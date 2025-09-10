W. Garth Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares of Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) insider W. Garth Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 678,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$474,635. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Inventronics Trading Down 1.3%
Inventronics stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Inventronics Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -1.00.
Inventronics Company Profile
