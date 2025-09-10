W. Garth Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares of Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) insider W. Garth Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 678,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$474,635. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Inventronics Trading Down 1.3%

Inventronics stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Inventronics Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -1.00.

Get Inventronics alerts:

Inventronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.