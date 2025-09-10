Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,362 Allegion PLC $ALLE

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

