Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,867 Republic Bancorp, Inc. $RBCAA

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

RBCAA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

