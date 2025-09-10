Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.