Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New $487,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

