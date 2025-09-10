Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $710,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4%

WST opened at $252.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

