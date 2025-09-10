Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $426,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $20,087,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1,415.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,875,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Insider Activity

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,784. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 447,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,872. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,022. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

