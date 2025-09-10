Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $296,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 12,521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,123 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $5,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,072,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,649,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

