Voleon Capital Management LP Has $857,000 Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,059 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 385.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 519.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Samsara Trading Down 6.9%
NYSE:IOT opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.75 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,072,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 597,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,374.14. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,435,795.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 984,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,052,596.67. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,111,014 shares of company stock worth $78,140,942 over the last ninety days. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
