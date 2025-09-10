Voleon Capital Management LP Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Voleon Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,724,000 after buying an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 14,886.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,362 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the first quarter worth $8,585,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $9,641,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 6.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.24. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

