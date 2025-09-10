Voleon Capital Management LP Has $207,000 Stock Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4,503.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 254.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 49,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

