Voleon Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,088 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilon Health were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Agilon Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilon Health by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilon Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilon Health in the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.40 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Agilon Health Trading Down 9.1%

Agilon Health stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.11. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilon Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Agilon Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.