Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,694. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 49,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $1,418,449.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 307,946 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,586.94. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,638 shares of company stock worth $9,910,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of APLS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

