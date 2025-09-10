Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires 11,215 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 537,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 138,729 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In other news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $64,184.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 584,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,203.63. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $121,996.06. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 409,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,281.80. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,294 shares of company stock worth $739,723 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

