Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 29th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NIE opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

