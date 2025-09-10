Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 29th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%
NIE opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $25.44.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
