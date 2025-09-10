Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.3%

ACV stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

