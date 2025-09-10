Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 288,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after buying an additional 871,968 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

