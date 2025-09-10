Vanguard US Multifactor ETF $VFMF Position Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 15.3%

VFMF stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

