Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 809.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $322.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $322.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day moving average is $292.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.