Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2,314.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $467.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $467.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

