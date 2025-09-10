Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

