Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

