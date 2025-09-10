United Services Automobile Association Invests $588,000 in State Street Corporation $STT

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

State Street Stock Up 0.5%

STT stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

