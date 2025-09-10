United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 124.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE DRI opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $153.98 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

