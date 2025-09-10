United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.