United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1%

UPS opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

