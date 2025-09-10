United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

