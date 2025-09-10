UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 233 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after purchasing an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

HIG opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

