UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.03 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.