UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Insulet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $352.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average of $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $217.82 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

