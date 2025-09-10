UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 8,465 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 203,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6%

DAL stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.