UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 550 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 760,201 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

Get Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.