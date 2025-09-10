UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 442.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 143.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $90,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,350.55. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $164,832.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.5%

UMBF opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.