UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Purchases 8,487 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $512,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,169,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $394.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.29. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $408.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

