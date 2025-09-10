UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Purchases 264,311 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,311 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $491,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

EW stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

