UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,041 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.81% of American International Group worth $407,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

