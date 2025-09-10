UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $576.63 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $576,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,084,000 after buying an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE PNC opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average is $180.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

