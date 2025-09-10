UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $458.11 Million Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Trimble worth $458,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Trimble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

