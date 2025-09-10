UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $434.50 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Kimberly-Clark worth $434,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

