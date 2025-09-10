UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,960 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $470,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $234.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

