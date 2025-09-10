UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Buys 54,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Arista Networks worth $673,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $63,111,813.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,563,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,207,235.84. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

