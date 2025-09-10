UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Buys 139,124 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,124 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $691,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $347.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.90. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.