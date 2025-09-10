UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 833,760 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $557,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

