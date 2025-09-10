UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Acquires 1,872,075 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872,075 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $425,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

