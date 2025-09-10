U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
