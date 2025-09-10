TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $30.12 million and $7.59 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,451,881 coins. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

