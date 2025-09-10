Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on TTNP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marex Group plc owned about 1.17% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.