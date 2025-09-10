Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s Why

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.64 ($0.35). Approximately 329,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 55,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.41).

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,569.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

